No one has to tell Will Wade that he was fortunate to get a jump on LSU’s 2020 recruiting class in a four-month stretch that began with the early fall signing period.
Between mid-November and mid-March, before the NCAA announced a suspension of face-to-face recruiting until at least April 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Wade was busy restocking his roster for next season.
He got the signatures of three high school recruits in November, received pledges from two others in February and added Georgetown transfer Josh LeBlanc to the mix during the midterm break.
Former UCLA player Shareef O’Neal announced he's transferring in as well, but the son of former LSU star Shaquille O’Neal can’t officially sign until he enrolls in school.
But that doesn’t mean Wade, whose team went 21-10 in the regular season, is finished recruiting for next season.
Even though coaches are restricted to phone calls and electronic communication for the April 15 signing date — which could be pushed back — Wade would still like to add another player or two.
“We know who we want, we just have to go get them,” he said recently. “We need some depth, that was our biggest issue this year. We had a good team and some good players; we just didn’t have much depth.
“In February, we were leaking oil a little bit,” he said of a four-week stretch in which LSU won three of nine games. “We just didn’t have a lot of depth and guys were playing 36, 38 minutes a game. … They couldn’t go as hard as we would have liked in practice.”
While they’ve addressed a lot of their needs, he said, they still would like to add some height to the roster.
The biggest problem is Wade doesn’t know how many of his 13 NCAA-allowed scholarships will be available.
With the loss of seniors Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor and Marshall Graves and the addition of LeBlanc, Wade has only four right now after signing guards Jalen Cook and Cam Thomas and center Bradley Ezewiro in the fall.
Forward Mwani Wilkinson and guard Eric Gaines committed in February and haven’t signed yet.
Between the NBA draft and attrition, three or four more scholarships will be needed to to take in O’Neal and Wade gets another player or two to go with Wilkinson and Gaines.
Regardless, he knows it’ll be a challenge to set his roster because of the uncertainty that's come from the worldwide pandemic.
At least four underclassmen — guard Javonte Smart and forwards Darius Days, Emmitt Williams and Trendon Watford — could explore their options and apply for the NBA draft and still come back if they don’t hire an agent.
The deadline to apply is April 26, but that’s also up in the air because the NBA is shut down.
That would limit players from taking visits and assessing their chances of being chosen in the draft, which will have to be moved if the league resumes play this summer.
Still, Wade noted the four Tigers have earned the right to explore their NBA options.
“However long that takes, we’re willing to wait it out,” he said. “If that means our roster is going to be in flux for a little bit, that’s just the way it is. I’m not as worried about that because it’s the right thing for our players.
“They’ve worked hard and put themselves in position to get the feedback and to try to understand what they need to do and how things need to go.”
In addition to Smart, Days, Williams and Watford, scholarship players eligible to return next season are guards Charles Manning and James Bishop and forwards Aundre Hyatt and Courtese Cooper.
“We’ll have some guys that may want to go in the transfer portal and see if they can find a place that may be a better fit,” Wade said. “We will help everybody out ... help them find the best fit for themselves and build the best roster we can for LSU next season.”
LSU basketball roster
Out of eligibility
G Marshall Graves Sr.
G Skylar Mays Sr.
G Marlon Taylor Sr.
Eligible to return
G James Bishop Fr.
F Courtese Cooper So.
F Darius Days Fr.
G Parker Edwards* So.
F Aundre Hyatt Fr.
G Charles Manning Jr.
G Javonte Smart So.
G Caleb Starks* Jr.
F Trendon Watford Fr.
F Emmitt Williams So.
* walk-on
Transfers
F Josh LeBlanc So.
F Shareef O’Neal** So.
** not officially signed
Signed for 2020-21
G Jalen Cook
C Bradley Ezewiro
G Cam Thomas
Committed for 2020-21
G Eric Gaines
F Mwani Wilkinson