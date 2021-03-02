Gov. John Bel Edwards hinted last week that he may loosen coronavirus restrictions for Louisiana.

Now he has called a press conference one day before his current executive order is set to expire.

“I anticipate based on the data I understand to be accurate...We’ll be making some changes with the proclamation that will become effective ... Wednesday,” Edwards said on Thursday.

He declined to share details about what changes could happen with the order.

Edwards is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Later, he will received his second dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Watch the press conference and follow along below. Can't see the module? Click here.