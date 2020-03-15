Church attendance was off sharply Sunday as many houses of worship heeded Gov. John Bel Edwards' call to limit crowd sizes amid a spread of the new coronavirus.

Pastors asked their flocks to pray privately following Edwards’ order banning groups larger than 250 people. The Diocese of Baton Rouge left its church schedules in place but Bishop Michael Duca relaxed a church requirement that Catholics attend a Sunday Mass.

At Mt. Zion First Baptist Church, members greeted each other with elbows and air kisses after taking a pump of hand sanitizer at door entrances. Carla Celestine, a greeter, said changing those habits have been hard for the church community.

“We’re huggers here,” she said.

Typically, the Sunday service sees about 350 people attend, but far fewer attended following the governor’s order barring gathering of more than 250 people.

Vera Baker, 98, was among them.

She says she’s recently taken other precautions by not going out other days of the week. But when it comes to church, Baker said she leans in her faith.

“God is in control,” she said.

The crowd at St. George Catholic Church, monitored through its YouTube channel, appeared to be less than a quarter of the usual attendance at the 9:30 a.m. Mass. The sanctuary holds more than 1,000.

Associate Pastor Rev. Paul Gros’ 18-minute homily included his reading a letter from Duca to each church, a call to see what God wants people to learn in the pandemic and a need to keep a broad perspective and understand that civic and church leaders are in uncharted territory.

“As a society and as a world we’re kind of facing something we’ve never had to address at least in current times before. In South Louisiana, we’re used to dealing with hurricanes as emergencies, right? Not viruses,” Gros said. “Everyone has an opinion about what should be done or what shouldn’t be done. … It’s easy to criticize those in leadership when we’re not the ones at the helm making the decisions.

“Pray for those who are called to lead us, especially those within the church,” he said.

In addition to restricting crowd sizes, Edwards’ order shuttered public schools through Easter. Many private and parochial schools followed suit. The state’s aim is to prevent a sharp spike in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm the health care system. My restricting contact among people, the number of severe cases would be spread out over time and be less of a burden on hospitals and doctors.

Gros, in his St. George homily, noted that the disruptions caused by the restrictions and shutdowns were universal.

“All of us in this church have had to have some abrupt changes in our life, things that we didn’t plan,” he said.

Noting there could be a blessing in the distractions, Gros told the story of a priest who preached a Lenten mission at St. George last week. The visiting priest, from Lake Charles, had blocked off a Friday afternoon to write his talks but through a series of distractions was ultimately led to a man needing final rites from the church.

Had the priest not had the disruption, he would have missed the opportunity to minister to a dying man.

“We can apply that situation to what we’re in now. All of this is out of our control. No one has any control within the situation, but we can control how we respond," Gros said.

Metro Editor Kelly P. Kissel contributed to this report.