Two Mississippi River cruise lines whose six boats make regular stops in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and St. Francisville are temporarily halting their service because of the coronavirus pandemic.
American Cruise Lines will halt cruises until April 5 and the American Queen Steamboat Co. is shutting down until April 12, said Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District. Rhorer said the cruise lines are halting service effective immediately.
There was a cruise boat docked downtown Monday, but Meredith Conger, a spokeswoman for Visit Baton Rouge, said all of the passengers were off of the vessel and the ship was waiting for Mississippi River traffic to re-open after a barge accident.
American Cruise Lines has been calling on New Orleans and Baton Rouge for several years. Three ships make regular stops: the 190-passenger American Harmony, the 185-passenger America and the 150-passenger Queen of the Mississippi.
American Queen’s three vessels making local stops are the American Queen, which holds 410 passengers and has a crew of 160; the American Countess, which accommodates 260 passengers and about 100 crew members; and the American Duchess, which holds 160 passengers and an 80-member crew.
The passengers on the river cruise ships are generally affluent retirees. According to the Cruise Line International Association, the average passenger is 72 years old and spends $128 at each shore stop.
Rhorer said the cruise cancellations will have an impact on downtown Baton Rouge. Passengers visit downtown attractions such as the Old Governor’s Mansion and restaurants. “A lot of them even go to the grocery stores,” he said. “I’ve seen them in Matherne’s.”
Spring is the most popular time of year for the riverboat cruises, said Paul Arrigo, president and chief executive officer of Visit Baton Rouge. Arrigo said 18 cruises were set to call on Baton Rouge between Tuesday and April 10. The maximum number of passengers on those cruises was about 4,000 and under typical circumstances, the boats are two-thirds full, he said.
“This is uncharted territory,” Arrigo said. “We’re encouraging local support for the open attractions, but it’s a very fluid situation as closures keep on getting updated.”