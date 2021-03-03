Baton Rouge General and community partners will host one of the parish's first mass vaccination events Saturday in North Baton Rouge — weeks after city-parish leaders questioned why few vaccination sites in East Baton Rouge had been set up in areas with large Black populations.
Baton Rouge General will make 1,000 doses of the vaccine available for the all-day event at Gloryland Baptist Church in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and the nonprofit 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge.
The announcement came Wednesday afternoon, where Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined leaders with the three organizations to tout the event.
"Every time we have these events in our community, we're closing the gap of underserved communities that often do not have the access to health care," Broome said.
Residents and members of the congregation are able to register for a vaccine at the church through Baton Rouge General's online portal or by calling the event's dedicated call center at (225) 763-4298 before 5 p.m. Wednesday, BRG CEO Edgardo Tenreiro said.
Speakers at the news conference emphasized the importance of community partnerships in encouraging citizens to get the vaccine.
"This is a collaborative event that we must see throughout the city," said state Rep. Denise Marcelle, a Democrat representing District 61. "We've got to meet the inequities in these communities."
In early February, Broome vowed to increase access to the coronavirus vaccine in communities of color following the airing of a National Public Radio story about the lack of vaccination sites in predominantly Black and Hispanic areas in southern cities. The NPR story focused heavily on Baton Rouge.
Broome announced the creation of a community task force to examine how vaccine distribution can be more equitable in the parish following the story’s publication.
Broome said Saturday's event was not organized by the task force, which met for the first time this week, but it will inform future mass vaccination events in the parish.
Shortly before Wednesday’s announcement, Broome received her second dose of the vaccine at Our Lady of the Lake North Clinic on Airline Highway.