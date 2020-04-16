East Baton Rouge Parish has added 64 new cases of coronavirus and five new deaths on Thursday, state health officials and the coroner said.

Overall, the parish has 1,389 diagnosed cases and 74 deaths since the viral pandemic has swept through the state.

The statewide daily death toll slowed some from Wednesday, but still added 53 new fatalities, bringing the total so far to 1,156.

Diagnosed cases statewide climbed by 581 to a total of 22,532, state health officials said.

+2 Coronavirus death toll continues to rise in Baton Rouge area as racial disparities pop up locally The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 156 in the Baton Rouge area Tuesday, adding to a grim milestone that saw Louisiana surpass 1…

State officials and experts have attributed the state's stay-at-home order and other social distancing measures for the slipping number of new cases even as coronavirus testing has ramped up across the region.

Louisiana's total hospitalizations due to the virus continued to decline, according to the update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

There were 1,914 patients hospitalized across Louisiana on Thursday, down from 1,943 on Wednesday. Of those patients, 396 are on ventilators, down by 29 from Wednesday.

Thursday totals for Louisiana

(Day-over-day change in parentheses)

Diagnosed cases : 22,532 (up 581 from 21,951)

: 22,532 (up 581 from 21,951) Deaths : 1,156 (up 53 from 1,103)

: 1,156 (up 53 from 1,103) Patients in hospitals : 1,914 (down 29 from 1,943)

: 1,914 (down 29 from 1,943) Patients on ventilators : 396 (down 29 from 425)

: 396 (down 29 from 425) State tests completed : 5,968 (up 151 from 5,817)

: 5,968 (up 151 from 5,817) Commercial tests completed: 120,618 (up 4,507 from 116,111)

Thursday totals for East Baton Rouge

(Day-over-day change in parentheses)

Diagnosed cases : 1,389 cases (up 64 from 1,325)

: 1,389 cases (up 64 from 1,325) Deaths : 74 (up 5 from 69)

: 74 (up 5 from 69) State lab tests : 544 (up 27 from 517)

: 544 (up 27 from 517) Commercial tests: 8,170 (up 305 from 7,865)

See our coronavirus tracking map here.

Check back for updates