Ruffin Rodrigue is adding a little bit of dazzle to Ruffino's takeout routine.
The Italian restaurant's owner traditionally included cotton candy with its orders, but the tradition was put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered its dining room doors in March.
That's when Ruffino's Baton Rouge and Lafayette locations, joined other restaurants around the state in temporarily transforming its business into a takeout only operation.
And though the restaurants has adapted to remain open through this crisis, Rodrigue, who also is a former LSU football player, knew his operation was in trouble as soon as he heard the words, “Social Distancing.”
So, he brought back the candy candy tradition with a song and dance.
No, seriously, Rodrigue has produced his own music video for the occasion, singing his rendition of Sammy Davis Jr.'s 1972 hit, "Candy Man," made popular by the 1971 classic, "Willy Wonka," starring Gene Wilder.
And Rodrigue pays tribute to the film in his video by wearing a T-shirt with Wilder dressed in full Wonka garb.
Meanwhile, Rodrigue has set up his own cotton making machine in his office, where he can be found at all hours of the day and night covered in pink and blue sugar.
"One of the things I love to do at the restaurant is sing for our guests," Rodrigue said. "It's usually pretty random, and I can't say it's always good, but it's fun. So, when my friend, Todd Graves, started calling me the 'Candy Man' when he found out I was making cotton candy in my office for our curbside guests, I figured I would make my own rendition and record it."
Rodrigue's goal is to make his customers happy.
"Hopefully, it puts a smile on everyone's face, reminding them to continue to celebrate life, even if we can't all be together to do it in person," he said.
Celebrating life is more than Rodrigue's personal philosophy; it's also his core mission for his restaurants.
Rodrigue's mission can be traced back to his childhood, when he often worked with his father preparing graves at a cemetery. He was taught then how important life is and that each moment of celebration with friends, family and loved ones is priceless.
"Whether it’s the food we serve or the service we provide, our goal is to ensure a remarkable experience for our guests that will always be remembered," he said. "Since I can’t open and invite them into our dining rooms and bars, I wanted to give everyone something that might put a smile on their faces and remind them of better days to come."
Rodrigue knows the cotton candy is a simple gesture, but it's one to which everyone can relate.
"Cotton Candy has always been a part of our restaurant," he said. "It reminds of simpler times, simple pleasures, and that we should always take time to celebrate life, regardless of the occasion. So, when we began to offer curbside to-go meals, I wanted to provide a small treat to not only put a smile on their faces but also encourage them to look forward to when these days are behind us."