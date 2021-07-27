Louisiana's recent COVID spike, fueled by a coronavirus vaccination rate that is among the worst in the country, has prompted the state prison system to suspend prison visits and keep volunteers out of its eight facilities.

The state on Monday reported its highest number of new cases since the pandemic began, even though vaccines have been widely available since the spring. Health officials note that new infections are occurring largely among the unvaccinated.

Louisiana's vaccination rate is around 37 percent and its current infection rate is among the fastest-growing. Monday, the state reported 6,225 new confirmed cases.

Inside the state prison system, 68 percent of inmates are vaccinated.

In a statement Tuesday, the prison system said visits and volunteering are off at least until Aug. 16, which it will consider extending them.

The Department of Corrections will continue to offer two free phone calls per week to ensure inmates have continued connection to family and friends during this event. Video calls are available, for a fee.

The prison system said it was also conducting temperature checks and also questioning anyone entering the state's prisons, including staff and vendors.