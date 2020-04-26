The pastor of a Central church who has defied state orders to limit the size of crowds at his worship service violated another order Sunday — preaching from the pulpit despite a judge's directive that he stay at home under house arrest.

Wearing an ankle monitor attached after he was accused of threatening to run over a protester outside his Life Tabernacle Church last Sunday, the Rev. Tony Spell told his congregation it's a "dirty rotten shame when you're hiding in America." Its members sang and waved signs reading "I stand with Pastor Spell."

Spell was arrested last week and booked into Parish Prison on misdemeanor counts after a protester accused the Pentecostal preacher of nearly hitting him last Sunday with one of the church's school buses along Hooper Road.

One condition of Spell's release is that he "refrain from any and all criminal conduct, including but not limited to strictly abiding by the all emergency orders issued by the Governor of the State of Louisiana."

The pastor has flouted state stay-at-home and social distancing orders aimed at limiting the novel coronavirus, saying the limits violate his and his congregants' First Amendment rights to assemble and practice their faith.

At least one church member died after contracting COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new virus, and a lawyer tapped to represent the church's fight to hold services was hospitalized.

It isn't known where the men contracted the virus.

Spell has told congregants who've attended services to refrain from touching each other and to stay home if they're sick.

"God gave you an immune system to kill the virus," Spell told his flock Sunday morning. "I'm not going to bind the virus."

Along with the recent aggravated assault and improper backing infractions, Spell has also been charged with six misdemeanor counts of violating the governor's stay-at-home order.

Parish officials have said all other houses of worship have streamed their services in place of in-person gatherings.

