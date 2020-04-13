The coronavirus pandemic has created yet another setback for the opening of Baton Rouge's downtown River Center Branch Library.

Library Director Spencer Watts says it'll likely be sometime in May before the doors open on the more than $19 million project — and that's only if local and national stay-at-home orders are lifted by the beginning of next month.

"It's going to be worth it once it opens," Watts said.

The pandemic, which has shut down a majority of businesses and government buildings, is also slowing down the shipment of furniture and equipment to outfit the building's interior, Watts said.

"We have some furniture in but not everything is there yet," he said. "It's hard to tell right now when deliveries will be made. We may have to open without every piece of furniture and equipment we wanted."

The parish library system had hoped to welcome the public into the new building by April 22, which would have fallen in line with National Library Week. The governor's extension of a stay-at-home order to April 30 derailed that opening date.

In January, library officials were shooting for a March opening after remediation work was complete on the alleged design flaw that stalled construction for more than a year.

+3 Downtown Baton Rouge library opening delayed until March after November's statewide cyberattack A cyberattack that crippled statewide agencies in November has further delayed the opening of the downtown River Center Branch Library, an ope…

That flaw caused support beams on the building's cantilever, a building feature that hangs over the sidewalk on the north side of the building, to fail in April 2018. Construction resumed in May 2019 when the city-parish's Library Board of Control allocated an additional $2.7 million to complete the project.

The previously reported March target date got hampered by the cyberattack in November that crippled many state and local agencies. The cyberattack prevented library officials from purchasing furniture and searching for a moving company to transport shelves and books from the temporary downtown location into the new building.

Since then, the temporary library in the Kress building downtown has closed and all the furnishings and books have been transferred to the new building. During the pandemic, crews and contractors have been onsite working through the punch list of items left to do before the building is ready, Watts said.

"We're maintaining our distance from one another," Watts said. The governor's order limits no more than 10 people from gathering in the same place. "This is another big impact on the process, but I think everyone will be happy when it's done."

Meanwhile, the city-parish's legal fight continues to recoup from the architects and engineers the additional money it has taken to complete the project.

+6 Proposed fix for troubled Baton Rouge library includes lifting building, welding, steel plates Architects for the trouble-plagued downtown Baton Rouge library construction project released recommendations Friday on a series of fixes for …

The city-parish in November sued WHLC Architecture and Schwartz/Silver, the architectural contractors that are also the project managers, and construction firm Buquet & LeBlanc, placing fault on all three entities for the alleged design flaw that halted construction.

J. Cullens, of the law firm Walters, Papillion, Thomas & Cullens, said a court-ordered mediation between the city-parish and the contractors was held in March. All parties participated, but they weren't able to reach a settlement, he said.

Once courts reopen, he said, the lengthy process will continue to work its way through the system.

"We're still in the beginning stages; there probably won't be a trial until next year," Cullens said.