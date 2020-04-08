Louisiana posted growth of 1.1% during fourth quarter 2019, compared to the previous quarter, lower than the national average of 2.1% in gross domestic product growth during the same time frame.
The data doesn't reflect the current economy since it captures information before the coronavirus pandemic began in Louisiana.
The state was No. 43 in the nation for economic growth during the fourth quarter and accounts for 1.1% of total U.S. GDP.
Gross domestic product measures the market value of all goods and services produced and is one widely-used benchmark for the economy.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data, released recently, showed that Louisiana's economy also expanded from the previous year.
During fourth quarter, Louisiana's GDP grew by 2.3% to $267 billion from $261 billion for fourth-quarter 2018.
Manufacturing is typically a strong driver of gross domestic product in Louisiana but both durable and non-durable goods manufacturing was down less than 1%.
Non-durable goods are often single use or short-term use materials bought by consumers.
Coming in at less than 1% growth were utilities; retail trade; finance and insurance; professional and technical services; administrative support; government; educational services; health care and social assistance; food service and accommodation.
Down by less than 1% third to fourth quarter 2019 were agriculture and fishing; construction; wholesale trade; transportation and warehousing; real estate; management; arts and entertainment and other services.
Mining and quarrying, which includes oil and gas extraction, was flat.
Washington had the fastest GDP growth during third quarter at 3.4%, followed by Utah at 3.4%, records show. Texas was at No. 4 on the list with 2.9% GDP growth. Mississippi outpaced Louisiana with GDP growth of 2.1%, while Alabama grew by only 2.4% second to fourth quarter.