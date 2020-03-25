Positive cases of the novel coronavirus continues its upward trend in Louisiana, health officials reported Wednesday.

In a noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health, the number of positive COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish increased from 58 to 75.

Louisiana now has a total of 1,795 confirmed cases, up from 1,288 the day before.

Four people have died in the Baton Rouge area, three of which are in East Baton Rouge Parish. Sixty-five have died in the state overall.

President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for Louisiana Tuesday night, approving an urgent plea for additional federal aid from Gov. John Bel Edwards as the state battles the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Major disaster declaration to fight Louisiana's coronavirus crisis OK'd by President Trump On Tuesday night, Louisiana became the fourth state for whom President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration after state leaders …

Louisiana is just the fourth state to receive the disaster designation, a move that unlocked millions in federal disaster funding and could steer additional resources toward a health care system in the state that Edwards warned may be just 11 days away from being overwhelmed with serious COVID-19 cases.

See our coronavirus tracking map here.