Editor's note: As Americans continue to stay at home to help flatten the curve on the coronavirus pandemic, we're catching up with some Louisiana actors to find out how the crisis is affecting them, and what they're doing during this unprecedented upheaval in our daily lives.
Back in 2006, Wes Brown was a fresh face on the big screen in sports dramas "We Are Marshall" and the Louisiana-shot "Glory Road."
Since then, he's amassed a lengthy list of television credits, from recurring roles in Season 2 of HBO's "True Blood" and Season 5 of The CW's "90210" to starring alongside fellow former Louisianians John Larroquette and Katherine LaNasa in the 2013 NBC drama "Deception." He's also guest-starred on FOX's "9-1-1," CBS' "NCIS: New Orleans" and ABC's "Scandal" and "Desperate Housewives," among many others.
In addition, he's become a regular in the rotation of hunky actors Hallmark Channel casts as leading men in its original romance films, most recently 2019's "Check Inn to Christmas" and "Wedding at Graceland," a sequel to 2018's "Christmas at Graceland." Brown starred opposite singer/actress Kellie Pickler in the latter two films, both shot at the Memphis, Tennessee, estate of the late Elvis Presley.
Brown, 38, was born in Texas, but grew up in Baton Rouge, attending Parkview Baptist and LSU.
Besides acting, he also works with his modest production company, and pursues writing and performing Americana music.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
This crisis has affected everyone. How has it affected you professionally and personally?
I continue to try and reflect as much as I can on anything positive we can grab onto. There’s a lot of bad, obviously, in a pandemic. … so for now, as the front-line workers do their part, we try and do ours by staying home, and continue to do anything and everything we can control from home. And honestly, we’ve been very busy.
During this time, I have definitely made personal fitness a top priority, not only to try and remain healthy, but to be sure that when we do go back to filming … I don’t have a lot to undo (too much time at home can lead to too many “good meals”!) I have gotten to catch up on many books, films and TV series that I may have put off for too long.
Are you able to work on any acting or other projects career-wise at home?
Obviously, we are not shooting anything right now, but my small production company continues to write and develop different projects. That doesn’t stop and remains busy. I am in the middle of a few scripts and currently rewriting a television series that will be up for a pitch when the time is right.
My wife Amanda also remains very busy, not only helping me with different projects, some of which are greenlit and waiting, but also with her work in television animation at Walt Disney Studios. Only now, she gets to do that from home, which she has very much enjoyed.
Where are you isolating, at home in California?
Yes, we're home in Los Angeles. Other than going for a run, I think I’ve only left three times or so in a month.
What are you watching on TV, listening to, reading? Are you working on anything musically these days?
I just finished "Ozark" on Netflix. What a crazy good show that is. I have yet to pull the trigger on the infamous “Tiger King,” but I assume I will someday. Ha! I have been watching some old classics from the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s, which I love. There’s so much content out there now, it’s impossible to not find something great.
Currently, fiction-wise, I am reading “A Cuban Affair” by Nelson DeMille. I highly recommend it … a very high stakes adventure. Nonfiction, I have a lot, books on screenwriting, directing, theater, etc., there’s not a shortage! My wife just finished “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, which she has raved about.
I also love Masterclass (masterclass.com, online lessons from 80-plus of the world's greatest in their fields, from acting to science and technology). Last I recall, I think it is a hundred bucks for the year, and it's the best hundred bucks a person can spend.
Musically, I continue to write with my songwriting partners in Nashville, Texas and California via Skype or Zoom. Would love to get in and record something … but, we will have to wait until the time is right. I also am so appreciative from the support I’ve gotten musically, even though absolutely nothing is out yet. I do very, very, very much appreciate that.
Do you or your wife like to cook, or are you ordering in a lot?
We cook a lot. Daily. We have never been huge restaurant-goers, but we have tried to support our local restaurants when we can during this time. But for years, we have been mostly a stay-at-home family for dinners, as I love to cook. Living in California, we are fortunate to have the type of weather we do, so I have a small army of outdoor grills that get used nearly year-round. I love almost everything, but am mostly and have always been a seafood and vegetable lover. Easy coming from Louisiana. I do love a tri-tip, which is a very California style cut of steak/beef, that I think would go over very well in Baton Rouge. Friends of mine love it when they come out here, but can never find it at home.
Your last feature film was “The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford and released in theaters Feb. 21. When and where did you shoot that?
I was very honored to have been a very small part of “The Call of the Wild,” as I am every role that is offered. Each has its own special place and learning experiences, no matter if I’m the lead or have two lines. They all matter and all mean something. Getting to work with Chris Sanders (director) was especially meaningful, as he is the mastermind behind some of the Disney classics ("Beauty and the Beast," "The Lion King," "Mulan," "Lilo & Stitch"). We shot this movie on the Disney Ranch, just less than an hour north of Los Angeles. They had part of the "Jurassic World" setup right next to where we were filming. That was pretty cool to see.
Have you found any positives to this stay-at-home experience?
Very truthfully, a silver lining to this will be us as a family having developed some positive habits that we will continue once we are ahead of all this. I do, however, say that with hesitation, because while listing “positives,” we are still aware of why we are here. So, I don’t want that to go unnoticed.
I am hoping for many silver linings in all this. For one, it has been really great to see, at least in my and my wife’s profession, on how much we have, and can accomplish, from a distance. We’ve gotten done more than anticipated via Skype, Zoom, etc. … that has definitely been a positive. Are electronics and devices a big part of our life? Yes. So to an extent, they have been extremely helpful.
However, because of the amount it has been on a daily basis, we’ve also gotten away from them on a personal one. We’ve been reading more books, going on more walks and bike rides … things that I will make sure we continue.
How’s the family, including daughter Merribeth, handling all this?
My family is wonderful. As I said, my wife is staying very busy in her work, yet enjoying the downtime, reading and catching up on new series and movies. The same goes for myself. Getting this time to focus on writing and developing, as well as personally, working out, finding new books, films, series, etc. And it just happens to be a huge benefit that this is also my career.
Merribeth, who's now 10, is enjoying “not being around disruptive boys so she can concentrate on schoolwork,” as she puts it. I had to break the news to her that disruptive, annoying boys aren’t going to change or go away. Ever. LOL.
Anything to add?
First and foremost, myself and my family want to thank who is really important today, and that is all who are making our society continue to function. Health care workers, doctors, nurses, first responders, our police, restaurant employees and chefs doing take-out, mail carriers, yard men, garbage men, etc. So very thankful to all who continue to work during this very unique time.