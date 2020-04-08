I’ve had this sick feeling in my stomach lately. It reminds me of third grade. The nun I had for a teacher was loud, short-tempered and mean. She started going desk to desk to check homework. I hadn’t done mine. I knew something bad was about to happen.
A lot of us are dreading how bad things might get. It’s the uncertainty of it all. How many will die, lose their job or run out of food? How long will COVID-19 shut us down? Will things get so bad we’ll eventually see riots, chaos and anarchy? Will we ever return to the way of life we once enjoyed?
Let’s be honest, the longer we grind our economy to a complete stop, the greater the suffering. The more this all drags on the more people will go hungry. As the days of our idle economy turn to weeks and then months, the number of shuttered businesses that will never recover grows. Poverty, the kind Americans have only read about, could come our way. Most of us know nothing of standing in a long line for bread and bowl of soup.
And the elderly. They face the prospect of losing their nest egg. How terrifying that must be for them now that they’re retired. And the disruptions. Most advanced in years are settled into a routine. There’s comfort in habit. Seniors get used to their patterns, schedules and idiosyncrasies. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all that.
My elderly father had settled nicely into the twilight of his life. Then Hurricane Katrina hit and everything changed. I’m convinced stress cut my father’s life short after Katrina ruined his home and most of his belongings. My parents eventually rebuilt and moved back home, but it was tough on my dad. He passed away not long after.
Most Americans agree with the extreme measures employed by President Donald Trump and Gov. John Bel Edwards to stop the spread of COVID-19. The longer they remain in place, the more grumbling we’ll hear about them. Our leaders will face tough decisions in the days ahead. There will be no perfect answers. All options will have a downside. It’s like having no place to land a plane. But you must land at some point, or you’ll run out of gas and crash. Our economy can’t remain dormant indefinitely or we’ll have the Great Depression all over again. For now, let’s cut Trump and Edwards some slack as they find their way in fighting the spread of COVID-19.
This is not to say we should blindly and quietly become sheep when it comes to questioning the policies our leaders adopt during this pandemic. Free speech is part of the process and the exchange of ideas strengthens us all. I’m simply arguing for a little less nastiness during this unprecedented season. We’re all on the same plane.
Individually we each have decisions to make and they’re important. The stakes are higher now than they’ve been in a long time. Now is not the time for foolishness. We must be sober-minded. This worldwide pandemic has created opportunities everywhere to help strangers, neighbors, co-workers, and family members. Many are for the first time facing the prospect of not knowing where their next meal will come from. It’s time to tenderize our hearts, reach deep down inside and focus on others.
And then there’s prayer. If you believe in God and many Louisianans do, now is the time to hit our knees. People of faith have no claim to hopelessness if they are true believers. Pew Research recently reported 55% of Americans surveyed said they prayed for an end to the spread of the coronavirus. Eight in 10 evangelicals and black protestants and two-thirds of Catholics say they’ve prayed about the issue.
I know I’m not the only one walking around with a knot in my stomach as a result of the uncertainty of COVID-19. This is a test for all of us. Gold is refined by fire. The heat has been turned up. Are we up to the challenge? I believe we are. We will win this and be better for it in the end.
Email Dan Fagan at Faganshow@gmail.com.