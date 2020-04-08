A health care worker points to a staging area to park, as she talks to someone inside a car after Lake Urgent Care/Lake After Hours opened a second drive-thru coronavirus testing site Monday, April 6, 2020 in the Baton Rouge area that can identify patients with COVID-19 within five to 13 minutes. The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to noon, located in the 5200 block of O’Donovan Drive, which is behind Our Lady of the Lake, near the intersection of Hennessy/O’Donovan.