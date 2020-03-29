Not every high school student can celebrate the the end of their senior year with commemorative T-shirts that read "We are survivors."

Members of the Class of 2020 on campuses near the Amite River can.

This year's seniors are ending their days being home-schooled because of the novel coronavirus. Its spread has sickened hundreds of thousands worldwide, and already killed more than 100 people in Louisiana.

In East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes, home-schooling also marked the start of the high school years for so many. Widespread flooding in the Amite basin inundated the region, and if the students' homes didn't have water inside, many of their schools did.

"My junior year is when everyone started (talking) about how the class of 2020 was cursed," said Emma Elsea, a senior at Denham Springs High School. Her campus has also had students die in a car crash and from a homicide.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has directed schools to close until the day after Easter. However, as the number of coronavirus cases spikes in Louisiana, no one is sure whether classes can resume even then. Some formal education is happening online, some is occurring at the kitchen table.

Students will receive diplomas, though the rite of passage - walking across the stage to shake hands with the principal - might be off for this year.

"We'll find a way; we'll make it out," said Gabriel "Gabe" Cox, 17, a senior at Live Oak High School in Watson. "This stuff is terrible, it's definitely terrible, but we can get through it."

Cox and his family moved to Watson from San Antonio in the summer of 2016, just before the flood came.

"We were in our house about a month, before it flooded in Watson," he said. "It came up right below our door. We got really lucky."

Live Oak High escaped serious damage and eventually able to reopen quickly and host displaced students from Denham Springs High.

"It gives you a different viewpoint on life," Cox said. The pandemic, he said, "is about change for a lot of people."

Cox, a member of the Live Oak football team , said teammates spent weeks volunteering to clear out people's homes as they recovered from the flood.

"It gives you a different viewpoint on life," Cox said. The pandemic, he said, "is about change for a lot of people."

"Growing up with the things we had to do four years ago ... for me it didn't really didn't come as a shock," he said.

Elsea, the daughter of an Advocate employee, that as troubles mounted for the Class of 2020, the talk of the curse "was kind of in a joking way, to take the seriousness" out of things. It might have been another way of asking, "What's next?" she said.

The new virus was next.

"We're teens, we make jokes," she said. "I don't think anyone realized how big it could get."

Now, she said, "People shouldn't joke."

Morgan Matthews, whose father designed a "We Are Survivors" T-shirt at the family-owned Screen Printed Images shop in Baton Rouge (and in neutral colors so it's not designed for just one high school), recently completed her studies at St. Amant. She was looking forward to walking across the stage to receive a diploma after opening her high school years on Dutchtown's campus after her school suffered some of the worst damage in Ascension Parish during the 2016 flood.

Studying at the kitchen table or somewhere else at home isn't a terribly novel idea for her and her classmates.

"We're kind of bored with it," Matthews said. "The flood already happened and, now, the coronavirus.

"We're taking it in stride, though," she said.

Matthews intends to attend Aveda Institute in Hammond, in its esthetician program, this fall. Cox plans to enter a pre-med program at LSU. Elsea had wanted to major in general studies with a concentration in science at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, but now is looking at elementary education after an English teacher helped her through stressful experiences that should serve to make the Class of 2020 "more compassionate and understanding."

"(She) was always there for me, when I was stressed. She did that for a lot of the kids," she said. "I thought, 'Hey, I could do that for someone, too."