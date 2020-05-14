New unemployment claims across Louisiana have continued to slow but hundreds of thousands of individuals are still out of work.
For the week ending May 9, there were 40,125 new claims, compared to 50,941 new claims for the week ending May 2, according to data from the workforce commission. By comparison, for the week ending May 11 a year ago there were only 2,028 new unemployment filings.
That's down from the recent peak of 102,172 new claims for the week ending April 4, records show.
Still, continued unemployment claims or those still out of work continued to increase to 325,136 workers for the week ending May 9, up from 310,013 one week before.
New unemployment claims for workers in food services and accommodation continue to lead statewide job losses, 6,656 new claims were filed for the week ending May 9. More than 29,000 workers in food services and accomodation filed new unemployment claims for the week ending March 21, which was the peak for that industry.
Other industries with continued losses included retail trade with 4,642 new claims, down from its peak of 13,350 claims during the week of April 4. Health care and social assistance had 4,419 new claims down from its peak of 13,265 new claims for the week of April 4.
Construction had 4,081 new claims last week, compared to its peak of 10,175 new claims for the week of April 4.
Many businesses are re-opening for the first time since mid-March as the statewide stay at home order ends on Friday.
The had state ordered schools and universities closed in March and shut down businesses such as bars, gyms, hair salons, spas, movie theaters and casinos and limited restaurants to only delivery, take-out or drive-thru service. Now restaurants are opening dining rooms with capacity restrictions and hair salons are booking clients again.
More than 26,600 businesses across the state received $5 billion in paycheck protection program loans, which can be forgiven if used to re-hire workers and pay rent.
But some business owners claim that workers are reluctant to return to work because the federal supplemental unemployment means pay is higher than existing weekly wages. But if employees decline an offer from their previous job they would lose unemployment benefits.
The state pays a maximum $247 per week for unemployment, with the federal government kicking in an additional $600 per week from a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress.