Governor John Bel Edwards will speak at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to address the state of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health, which releases a noon update every day, did not update its numbers Thursday.
"LDH is reviewing all data and will not be updating its dashboard today," the agency says.
Louisiana saw the largest single-day increase in non-backlogged coronavirus cases in more than two months on Wednesday.
