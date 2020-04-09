The Southern University System will hold summer sessions online this year and will offer a pass-fail grading system for students amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we are hopeful that the COVID-19 outbreak is over sooner than later, we have a duty to continue to offer accessible, quality classes to our students while ensuring everyone’s health and safety,” said Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University Baton Rouge.
The Baton Rouge campus summer session is June 8-July 30 and the New Orleans campus summer session is May 26-July 21.
Southern University Shreveport has three summer sessions: Session I (8-week classes) on June 1-July 30; Session II (4-week classes) on June 1-June 30; and Session III (4-week classes) July 1-July 30. Southern University Law Center’s summer session will be held June 2-July 18.
The university is also providing grading guidelines in light of the pandemic for Spring 2020 only. While all courses will be graded using the normal grading system this semester, students will be allowed two weeks to review their final grades, make informed decisions about their academic record and indicate how they wish to proceed.
Options include converting a grade to 'pass' and withdrawing from a course.
Deadlines for removing an incomplete grade have also been extended.
The press release notes that withdrawals approved in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will not count toward limits in effect during normal operations or influence eligibility for graduate assistantships, fellowships or scholarships.
Furthermore, no quality points are assigned to a grade of 'pass,' but there is also no impact on the student’s GPA.
The release says SUBR transcripts will include a note that reads, “Semester of COVID-19,” to "indicate the extraordinary circumstances of the Spring 2020 semester."