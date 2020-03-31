An Australian company planning a liquefied natural gas export facility near Lake Charles has had an initial bridge loan deal fall through that was supposed to keep it afloat until the publicly traded business could be taken private by a company in Singapore.

LNG Limited is facing about a month gap between when it runs out of cash in late April and when the deal with LNG9 PTE Ltd. to take the operation private goes through toward the end of May. The company remain optimistic about finding funding.

"Our takeover bid with LNG9 is moving forward and we are confident in our ability to secure funding, though it’s not certain until an agreement is signed," the company said in a statement.

If the business can't find alternative funding it could be forced for file for bankruptcy, which could put the Magnolia LNG project near Lake Charles in jeopardy.

LNG Limited is slated to build Magnolia LNG to export 8.8 million tons of LNG each year, but has not started construction. It already has permits for the project from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

LNG Limited had only $8.3 million left in cash as of December 2019. The company had announced in late February that it was expected to be taken private by Singapore-based LNG9 PTE Ltd. in a $75 million deal.

First Wall Street Capital Corp. was expected to lend the parent company of Magnolia LNG about $6 million secured by a partnership interest in the Louisiana project, but has pulled out with the financial downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Magnolia LNG isn't the only project facing issues in Louisiana. Shell dropped out of Lake Charles LNG, citing market conditions, and the project was downsized. Some economists predict that the natural gas market may diminish while crude oil prices remain low because in some overseas markets the price of LNG is tied to oil.

