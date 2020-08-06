A Baton Rouge judge on Thursday sided with Gov. John Bel Edwards in a lawsuit by four Jefferson Parish business owners seeking to lift the governor’s coronavirus restrictions--including the state’s mask mandate, a closure of bars and limits on gatherings.
19th Judicial District Judge Janice Clark said Edwards has the ability to issue executive orders during emergencies in an effort to “limit the loss of life.” She declined a motion for an injunction that would block enforcement of the restrictions.
“We have to get a hold of this thing,” Clark said. “Perhaps there ought to be more legislation from the government such as the CARES act...so that there’s some economic assistance for these owners who invest very heavily.”
The plaintiffs in the suit were Jefferson Parish business owners Justin Molaison, an attorney and musician; Jennifer Labella Tusa, owner of catering and events business the Crossing; Natasha Cvitanovich, owner of Moby’s Bar and Grill; and Ronald Dalleo, owner of Cleary Tavern.
Molaison, who was also an attorney in the case, argued the governor’s order unfairly targeted bars and people who rely on gatherings, like musicians. The order he was challenging was issued in July and closed bars to in-person consumption, limited indoor gatherings to 50 or less and mandated masks statewide.
“It saddens me that we’re seeing the end of a small business,” Molaison said. “And this unfortunately is the first step. These businesses are gasping for their last breath.”
Molaison said he hadn’t made a decision about whether to appeal the ruling.
James Garner, a private attorney representing Edwards, cited a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld coronavirus-related restrictions in California, where Chief Justice John Roberts agreed the judiciary should largely defer to elected officials’ judgement during a pandemic.
Edwards’ team tapped Alex Billioux, the governor’s top coronavirus health official, to go through detailed data showing trends have improved in the weeks after Edwards mandated masks and closed bars. The state was in the midst of an alarming spike in cases and the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended he make the mandates.
“The governor’s decisions aren’t just rational, they’re wise,” Garner said. “Things are bad, but they’re getting better. What the governor has done is saved lives and stopped more people from getting sick.”
The ruling represents a win for the governor as he prepares for hearings in two other lawsuits brought by bar owners in other parts of the state in federal court. Those begin next week.
