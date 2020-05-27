Satterfield's Upper Deck Restaurant in New Roads is up for sale after its owners decided not to re-open due to economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners Dana and Johnny Ewing posted on Facebook that due to the "uncertainty of the virus" it would not open its doors even after the stay-at-home order was lifted and restaurants are allowed to have diners at limited capacity.

The downstairs Landing Bar is expected to continue to operate and is limited at 25% normal capacity.

"We will be offering Satterfield's for sale as we embark on other opportunities," according to the Facebook post.

The restaurant began to-go orders in late March but then closed its doors entirely on April 30, according to the company's Facebook page.

Satterfield's is a historic property, it was built in 1917 as Satterfield's Motors and sits on the banks of the False River.

