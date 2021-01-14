Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says East Baton Rouge Parish residents have "one more chance" to better comply with coronavirus restrictions. If they don't, she says, she's prepared to take the city-parish back to Phase 1 restrictions.

"If we don't change our course, as in the next few weeks, I may not have any other choice," Broome said Thursday afternoon.

East Baton Rouge, like the rest of Louisiana and the U.S., is facing a third major surge of the virus. The parish broke 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, and the 12-parish Baton Rouge region has surpassed 60,000 cases.

More than 35% of those cases have appeared since Nov. 1.

Since Sunday, East Baton Rouge Parish has seen 1,231 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including another 425 Thursday.

The tally since Sunday is already the second highest number of new cases in any weeklong period since the third surge in cases began to gain steam after Halloween, an Advocate analysis shows.

And two days of cases are left to be counted in the current period. Some of the cases on Thursday could include backlogged tests dating back to Nov. 9.

In the Baton Rouge-area state health region, the number of people hospitalized with the Covid-19 illness reached the highest number on Wednesday, at 235 beds, since the third surge in cases began. The viral surges in the spring and over the summer forced greater hospitalizations – a peak of 252 beds in use, for example, on Aug. 3 during the summer surge. ICU bed capacities also remained on the tight side in the Baton Rouge area.

The parish has seen 16 new deaths from the Covid-19 illness since Sunday, including five reported Thursday. The new fatalities have pushed total deaths since the pandemic began to 587 overall. Regionally, new deaths from the virus are trending back up this week after a dip last week and were on track to break 1,400 fatalities from the virus since the pandemic began, possibly as soon as Friday, an Advocate analysis shows.

Louisiana is rolling out vaccines for the virus, but it is expected to be months before access to those vaccines is widespread.

At Thursday's press conference, Broome went on to say that local law enforcement will be cracking down on businesses and anyone hosting large gatherings in the next few weeks.

"If I hear about large gatherings in the city limits, I'll be sending the police to shut it down," Broome said.