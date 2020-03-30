Louisiana will extend its stay-at-home order through the end of April, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday, in line with White House guidance that says social distancing practices should be kept in place through April 30th to fight the spread of coronavirus.
"This is obviously very helpful for states like ours because it sends a clear message that we are nowhere near over the hump," Edwards said of the new guidance issued by the White House Sunday.
Edwards said during a press conference that by the end of the week he will issue an additional proclamation that puts Louisiana's restrictions in line with the White House guidance. The state is also expecting new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control this week on restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Louisiana on Monday reported 4,025 cases of the new coronavirus and 185 deaths. The number of people in hospitals and on ventilators stayed relatively steady from Sunday to Monday.
Those figures showed a "slight positive trend," Edwards noted, and pushed back the projections for when the New Orleans region will run out of ventilators a couple days to April 5th. The date the area will run out of hospital beds was extended by two days to April 12th, based on the state's modeling, which changes daily as new data comes in.
Officials are working to surge the state's medical capacity and urging people to continue to heed the stay-at-home order to help avoid the New Orleans region, and eventually the state, running out of beds, ventilators and other medical resources.
