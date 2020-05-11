A suspended Baton Rouge justice of the peace accused last year of brutally abusing his now ex-girlfriend and her children over a decade is back in jail after being hospitalized with the coronavirus, his attorney said Monday.

Moses Evans Jr., 56, was being held without bail at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison when the novel coronavirus outbreak hit.

The former Baton Rouge police officer is charged with domestic abuse battery by burning, second-degree battery and aggravated second-degree battery, and cruelty to juveniles and second-degree cruelty to juveniles. He has pleaded not guilty.

Evans' attorney, Martin Regan, filed a motion in mid-April citing the coronavirus outbreak and asking state District Judge Beau Higginbotham to reduce Evans' bail or put him on home incarceration.

Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson had sent a memo to state judges in early April calling on them to thin the inmate populations in Louisiana's jails and prisons where possible to avoid coronavirus outbreaks there.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Melanie Fields wrote in an April 20 court filing that Regan phoned her April 17 and stated Evans had been transferred to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with severe symptoms related to the coronavirus.

Fields requested that Higginbotham reduce Evans' bond while he was hospitalized but asked the judge to reconsider the original "without bond" order upon Evans regaining his health and his potential release from the hospital. State District Judge Bonnie Jackson had issued the no bail order.

Regan had asked for a hearing on his bail reduction motion, but Higginbotham denied that request as moot on April 22 and reduced Evans' bail to $400,000.

Regan said Monday he still wants a bond hearing so he can argue home incarceration for Evans.

"We're waiting to get back in the courtroom," Regan said. "We're trying to get a hearing on the bond."

District Attorney Hillar Moore III said he's glad Evans is doing well but stressed that his office will oppose any further bail reduction.

"Based on the defendant's current health status and his return to prison …, the State's position is that, if the Court grants another hearing on bond, the State will fully oppose and relitigate including testimony and evidence — asking that he, again, be held without bond," Moore wrote in an email.

Evans' next scheduled court date is a July 24 sanity hearing. Last October, a judge ordered three doctors to determine whether Evans is competent to stand trial and if he is capable of assisting his attorney. State District Judge Don Johnson also asked the doctors to issue reports on Evans' competency at the time of the alleged offenses.

The aggravated second-degree battery counts allege Evans used guns, tools, cables, belts and pipes as weapons, according to a bill of information filed by Fields last September.

Evans, who served 11 years with the Baton Rouge Police Department before retiring and who was first elected justice of the peace in 2008, was disqualified by the Louisiana Supreme Court last summer from performing judicial functions while the current criminal case is open. The high court acted on a recommendation from the state's Judiciary Commission.

