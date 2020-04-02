Three more Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus, bringing the total number to 18, officials announced Thursday morning.
A second Mississippi resident has also died at a Baton Rouge hospital.
East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said Thursday morning that the three local residents were all men — ages 34, 64 and 94 — who had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19.
All had been hospitalized for several days before succumbing to the disease. The youngest victim was admitted to the hospital March 15, two days before Baton Rouge saw its first confirmed case of coronavirus and a full week before Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued his order calling on residents to stay home for all but essential outings.
The Mississippi resident was a woman in her early 70s who also had underlying conditions, Clark said. She was originally hospitalized in southwest Mississippi but was transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital for more specialized care.
Officials aren't releasing the patients' exact underlying conditions because of medical privacy laws, but have said those often include diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic lung ailments.
All four victims died on Wednesday — the largest one-day increase in Baton Rouge deaths so far.
Statewide the death toll has climbed to almost 300 with more than 6,000 confirmed cases.
The Mississippi resident is also counted toward the East Baton Rouge Parish death total because state law requires people from out of state to be counted in the parish where they died. Louisiana residents are counted according to their parish of residency.