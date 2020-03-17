Testing at the city-parish's drive-through community coronavirus testing facility at Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus has shut down for the day after running out of testing kits, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Broome's says the demand for testing for the novel coronavirus has already exceeded expectations since the facility opened Monday.

The mayor's announcement came approximately an hour after the drive-through testing facility opened at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Referred patients have been advised to contact their primary doctors for further instructions.

Within the first two days of operation, nearly 400 patients have been tested for COVID-19, Broome said in her statement.

More information is forthcoming, she promised.

+5 Drive-thru testing center for coronavirus opens in Baton Rouge, but here's who can get tested Local health care providers in East Baton Rouge Parish joined forces Monday to open a drive-thru testing center at Baton Rouge General's Mid-C…