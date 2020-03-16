Don’t expect your world, and more specifically your sports world, to be back to normal soon.

That was the underlying message I got from LSU athletic director Scott Woodward’s media teleconference on Monday afternoon.

Woodward didn’t want to get into big specifics on some things, like the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and its shutdown effect on our economy and society on his athletic program.

“Right now, the financial impact is not our concern,” said Woodward, who did confirm that tickets purchased for canceled sporting events, most of them baseball and softball games, will be refunded. “We're focused entirely on the health and safety of our community and our student-athletes right now, and in due time, we'll get there. Obviously, you know there are a lot of things that go into this, and we will take care of it.”

He also wasn’t long on answers when it came to the staggering eligibility questions facing LSU and all colleges now that the NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to spring sports athletes whose seasons were cut short, though he did say he would advocate for all student-athletes to get their year back.

“We could be from here to 6 o'clock tonight going through scenarios on that,” Woodward said.

But he did speak with finality on some issues. Like the expectation that the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, a small but shiny lure of hope out there for sports-starved fans, would be canceled by Tuesday by the league office. And the expectation that LSU spring practice, already prohibited for all schools by the SEC through April 15, would not happen. To that end, Woodward didn’t confirm it, but said “use common sense” when thinking of whether LSU could hold its spring game, currently scheduled for April 18 at Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Just consulted my Common Sense app. It said, in Magic 8-Ball fashion: “Don’t count on it.”

The LSU spring game was slated to be held at Southern because Tiger Stadium’s field is being renovated. Woodward did say he expected work to continue as long as health and safety measure guidelines could be observed. Not a 100% guarantee, but Woodward did not sound like he anticipated any major problems.

Of course, new major problems, closures, cutbacks, cancellations and edicts are a growing part of our rapidly shrinking world. Pretty soon, we will be advised to wash our hands for 20 seconds before we gather alone with our thoughts.

So yes, I expect LSU will have a nice new field to play on come September. But it isn’t crazy to think that the football season may be impacted at all levels. Not when President Trump on Monday said we could be feeling the impact of the pandemic into July or August. Not when Major League Baseball announced Monday that its opening day, which was slated for March 26 and initially had been delayed two weeks, is now pushed back to mid-May at the earliest.

This is not what our sports-starved brains want to hear. We want something, anything, to help take our minds off our troubles right now, though I’m not ready to go full-blown MMA just yet. The sports app on my TV took me to a soccer game in Turkey over the weekend (played before a stadium of empty seats, of course), and I must admit I lingered for a few moments. And Sunday’s replay of last year’s Players Championship final round had me more enthralled than I expected, though I knew (spoiler alert) Rory McIlroy won.

But this is going to be a long, slow, painful process on a lot of levels. And the escapism that the movie theaters and live performances and sports used to give us just can’t be there right now.

Hopefully, the wait won’t be that interminable, but we certainly won’t forget it. And, like we did on Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001, we’ve been hit with a not-so-subtle reminder that sports, other than the many people it employs, really aren’t that more important.

“I want to assure everyone that we will be back together as an LSU family in due time,” Woodward said. “But the most important thing, and the priority now, is our collective effort to stop the spread of this virus.”

That’s no game. Maybe it will be made a better effort with no games to distract us for the time being.