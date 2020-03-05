Over and over again, health professionals have said washing your hands often is one of the best ways to prevent spreading coronavirus and other illnesses. In fact, the CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds to get a good, thorough scrub.

"Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing," the CDC said.

But counting to 20 while scrubbing can get boring. Some health professionals recommend singing "Happy Birthday" or "The Alphabet Song" to keep time.

South Louisianians have another option: singing the chorus of Garth Brooks' "Callin' Baton Rouge" (twice).

And when you're done singing, try playing a little air guitar to dry your hands off.

If you've abandoned your Baton Rouge roots and forgotten the lyrics, you can read them below.

Operator, won't you put me on through

I gotta send my love down to Baton Rouge

Hurry up, won't you put her on the line

I gotta talk to the girl just one more time

Callin' Baton Rouge

(x2)

Have other Baton Rouge song ideas? Let us know! Email them to jwhittington@theadvocate.com

For more information on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus, visit the CDC's website here.