An additional 481 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across Louisiana, including 33 new confirmed cases in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to health officials' noon update Thursday.
The state's death total is now at 1,540 after 67 more deaths were reported.
Across Louisiana, 1,727 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, including 274 people on ventilators.
As of noon Thursday, at least 117 people have died in East Baton Rouge.
See totals for other regional parishes:
- Ascension: 536 cases, 33 deaths
- Assumption: 158 cases. 2 deaths
- East Feliciana: 106 cases, 10 deaths
- Iberville: 299 cases, 23 deaths
- Livingston: 165 cases, 11 deaths
- Point Coupee: 86 cases. 11 deaths
- St. Helena: 23 cases, 1 death
- St. James: 235 cases, 17 deaths
- West Baton Rouge: 90 cases, 12 deaths
- West Feliciana: 84 cases, 2 deaths
The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.
As of Thursday, in East Baton Rouge there have been 369 tests conducted by the state and 9,634 commercial tests.
