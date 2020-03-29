A retired special education coordinator with the Ascension Parish public schools says teachers and parents are struggling as teachers, pressured by some administrators, are in turn bombarding parents and students with text messages and emails multiple times a day.
Ascension Parish is among the 39 of the state's 69 school districts offering distance learning during the closure of schools because of the coronavirus, according to a survey by the state Department of Education.
"The teachers are under a great deal of pressure, the students are under stress," said Mia McDaniel, who retired in May 2019 as a special education coordinator with the district.
"It's not at every school; a lot of schools are using good sense," said McDaniel, who was honored by the school district last September, when the Ascension Parish school system's speech-language department, under her leadership, was chosen by the Louisiana Speech-Language-Hearing Association as the public school program of the year.
"While many teachers are handling this with compassion and patience, some comments from teachers to parents are unnecessarily harsh," McDaniel said.
For much of her 24-year career with the school district, McDaniel, a speech pathologist, oversaw speech therapists in the schools, regularly visiting every school in the district and forming relationships with parents and faculty, she said.
That's one reason she thinks texts and comments from struggling teachers and parents began pouring in after she made a Facebook post on March 20 about distance learning.
"Parents, please do not kill yourselves trying to 'homeschool' or complete school work, and please do not allow it to create frustration or anxiety in your home," she wrote. "If you're getting calls, emails, assignments, videos, etc., from your teachers, know that it is because they are being instructed to do that."
Last week, McDaniel sent a letter to Superintendent David Alexander, School Board members and department heads detailing some of what she had learned after her post.
Her letter says, in part: "I've been sent emails and text messages families have received from teachers that are simply unacceptable. They include scoldings to the children and the parents for not 'keeping up' or for 'falling behind.'
"Children are in tears; parents are overwhelmed and frustrated," McDaniel wrote. "Many of the parents are still at work and cannot help them until late at night. Many of the children are staying with grandparents, because parents work in the health field."
"I've been getting countless messages from teachers saying the pressure they're getting from their administrators and master teachers is crushing and out of control," McDaniel wrote. "Many administrators are hurting because they're being told to apply pressure on their teachers who are already anxious and trying their best."
Asked for comment on Thursday, Jackie Tisdell, public information officer for the school district, said: "We have been very transparent and communicative with our parents and employees throughout this process. All of our communications to parents are available for review on our website.
"We have been working hard to answer questions posed to us by parents of our 23,000+ students and over 3,000 employees. It is very important to note that Ms. McDaniel is not an employee and is not a parent (of a current student)," Tisdell said.
The mother of a middle-school, special education student in the school district, told The Advocate on Thursday, "I got a phone call two days into this, from the teacher, saying, 'Your child is not keeping up.'"
The mother, who asked to remain anonymous, said her child's teachers "are sending more homework assignments now than they ever did in any quarter."
This week, schools began setting up virtual lessons from teachers on the remote conferencing service Zoom, said the mother.
Her child had three Zoom classes, in math, science and small group math, on Thursday morning.
The mother said she can't tell yet if the Zoom classes will add to the pressure that she and her daughter have already been feeling.
"My phone and her phone are constantly blowing up with messages from Remind," an app used by the school system, the mother said.
She said she isn't able to work at her own job currently, because of the coronavirus, so she is helping her daughter organize each day and set priorities for school work to be done.
"Thankfully for us, my child enjoys learning and is a rule follower," the mother said.
"I can't imagine the kids who don't have the same ability or parents who can help. The thought of that, for those children, makes me want to cringe," she said.
A school teacher in the district, who also asked to remain anonymous, told The Advocate, "The challenge has been that all of this is new to everybody.
"It's been shocking to the kids; they're used to interacting with me one-on-one," she said.
"I don't think we should push them so hard," she said. 'I think a lot of them are just defeated."
On Friday, the school district sent out a message to parents "to provide clarity regarding our plans for monitoring your child's progress and using that progress for grades."
"We know you are anxious to know how this online/distance learning work will be used as an official record of grades for children," the message from Superintendent Alexander said.
Among the information provided in the message was the following:
- The school district is trying to monitor student attendance through the online formats, even though students won't be penalized on attendance. Monitoring attendance helps the district identify students who may have problems accessing the Internet; the school district said it would work to support them in other ways.
- Teachers will be using grades from students’ previous work, prior to March 13, to calculate an average grade for each student for the 4th quarter. Performance data from the period of the online learning won't be officially included in the student’s final grade for the year unless the data serves to improve the student’s 4th quarter grade.
More information can be found on the district's website at apsb.org/page/temporary-distant-learning-grading-faq.
"Our main goal is not grades, but rather support for ongoing academic progress while our school buildings are closed," Alexander said in the message.