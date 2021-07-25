It took Thomas Tillman's wife, his pastor and finally the rising hospitalizations and cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant to convince him to get the COVID vaccine.

"I had to pull his teeth and bend his arm, but he made it," said his wife, 65-year-old Angel Johnson. "It makes sense to do the right thing, and the right thing is to get vaccinated."

Johnson received her own shot some time ago and was at Bordelon's Super Save Pharmacy on Sunday with her husband for moral support as he finally rolled up his sleeve.

"I kept putting it off, putting it off," said Tillman, 61. "As it got worse, I decided I wanted to protect myself."

More than 100 people flocked to Bordelon's on Plank Road Sunday afternoon to receive the COVID vaccine amid a fourth surge in cases.

State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, hosted the vaccine clinic, which offered cash prizes and free, home-cooked meals as incentives to get the shot. The organizers had prepared 250 plates of food, and by 2:30 p.m. there were only about 100 left, they said.

Setting the event at Bordelon's, which has been a fixture in north Baton Rouge for more than 40 years, was critical to the clinic's success, Barrow said. Often people come to the pharmacist to seek medical advice instead of going to the doctor.

"People trust them, they have a relationship with them," she said. "What better place to have an event? If nothing else, they know the pharmacist and they can ask questions."

Barrow lost her husband to the virus last December. She spoke candidly about her grief and the role she hopes the vaccine will play to prevent others from suffering an unnecessary death in the family.

"It’s still very painful to know he’s not there," she said. "Some days I still wait for the truck to come home."

Barrow said the vaccine is about more than just the person who gets it.

"For those individuals who are doubtful, I say to them: If you don’t want to protect yourself, make sure you protect the ones you love," she said. "This is about saving lives. It may not be your life, because some people have been able to bounce back really well and some have not, but it definitely protects your loved ones."

For 44-year-old Bexter Morris, all he needed was a sign — literally. He was driving home from church Sunday when he saw the posters advertising the vaccine clinic. When he stopped at a gas station shortly after, he picked up a newspaper and saw the same clinic promoted there too.

He said that was enough for him to drive to the pharmacy and get in line, especially now that he determined the shot was safe several months after the initial rollout.

Others, like 60-year-old Sharon Sanders and her son, had faced delays to get the vaccine for medical reasons, but were finally ready just in time for the new influx of cases to begin spreading in the community.

"That’s why we’re here," said Sanders. "We’ve been taking a lot of vitamins, we do that all day every day, but that variant — it scares us."

Registered nurse Carla Brown, who made local and national headlines after spending much of her year driving across the parish to vaccinate those who need it most, stressed that the community is learning to trust the vaccine, and that has made a difference.

She was masked and giving people shots Sunday at the clinic, lifting a man's shirt sleeve as he winced at the needle.

"It is an awesome feeling when I drove up to see lines of people getting the message that the vaccine is working," Brown said. "The message is beginning to sink in."