Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will join us for a virtual town hall about coronavirus on Thursday.
The governor will be our third town hall guest. Virtual town halls have been held in the past few weeks with Rep. Steve Scalise and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy.
The broadcast will be hosted by our editor, Peter Kovacs, from 4-5 p.m Thursday. It will be shown live on theadvocate.com, NOLA.com, YouTube and Facebook.
Readers are encouraged to submit questions -- about the aid programs coming for the unemployed and businesses, or the stay-at-home orders, or the closing of schools and colleges, or even the big old fence around Mike the Tiger.
We’ll feed your questions to the governor and give him a chance to respond.
So get started early and send us your questions by filling out the forms below.
