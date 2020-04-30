The Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp. has formed a foundation that will initially spend $1.1 million on coronavirus recovery efforts.
The LWCC Foundation was formed earlier this year with a $5 million donation from the private workers' compensation carrier. The goal is to help make Louisiana home for the healthiest and safest workforce in the country, said Seth Irby, an LWCC spokesman. Originally, it planned on scaling up a school safety program as its first initiative. Then cases of coronavirus hit Louisiana hard.
“We repositioned the focus of the foundation to response and recovery from the pandemic,” Irby said.
The response and recovery effort will have three phases. The first phase is a $100,000 gift to Feeding Louisiana, which supports food banks across the state.
The second phase, which launches Thursday, is a $500,000 grant program to help hospital workers who are on the front lines of treating patients with coronavirus.
The grants will go to nonprofit hospitals or hospital foundations treating coronavirus patients, said Sarah Shinn, a representative of the LWCC Foundation. The grant recipients will determine the best way to use the money to help staffers, such as buying supplies and equipment, offering financial resources or providing mental health services.
“The pandemic is the same, but hospitals have different challenges,” she said. “They’ll define the needs during the grant process.”
Plans are to distribute the grants by June.
The final phase will be a $500,000 grant program to fund initiatives aimed at improving the health, wellness and safety of workers in the wake of the pandemic. The program will begin in late 2020, so LWCC can see how the pandemic plays out and what the needs are in the aftermath.
“We want to help companies create a better corporate work culture that involves taking care of yourself,” Irby said. “We’ll have more clarity in the coming months.”
Future donations from the LWCC Foundation for coronavirus relief are “still up in the air”, Irby said.
“It all depends on where the need is and where we can most make an impact,” he said.