Gov. John Bel Edwards loosened Louisiana's coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, lifting capacity limits on bars, restaurants, salons, gyms, and casinos, while maintaining some limits on crowd sizes at larger venues and sporting events.

Louisiana's mask mandate will remain in place, Edwards said, setting it up as one of the few states in the Deep South to maintain the requirement. Texas and Mississippi both lifted their mask-wearing requirements earlier this month, and Arkansas' mandate is set to expire at the end of March.

The easing of restrictions appears to buck the advice of federal public health officials who in recent days warned that the nation was teetering on the edge of another deadly surge in COVID-19 cases and cautioned that relaxing pandemic rules could result in needless deaths.

Edwards said that his goal was to "strike the right balance between lives on one and livelihoods on the other," adding that the most urgent plea from President Joe Biden was that states maintain or reinstate their mask mandates.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana have leveled off in recent weeks after months of steady improvements, worrying some public health officials that the state was losing momentum in its fight to slow the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the more transmissible U.K. variant of the virus is gaining ground, particularly in southwest Louisiana.

Edwards said that vaccinations are the best bet Louisiana has at staving off another surge, adding that the state expects next week to receive its largest shipment of doses to-date, though exact numbers were not yet available. Edwards staked out April as a make-or-break moment as the pandemic enters its 13th month.

Louisiana ranked 42nd among states and Washington, D.C. in the percentage of its total population that had received at least one vaccine dose, a slight drop in rankings over previous weeks, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

+3 With vaccinations expanded in Louisiana, some in Baton Rouge take advantage, overcome fears Early in the rollout of the novel coronavirus vaccine, hair salon co-owner Jacqueline Richardson was hesitant to receive the shot.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.