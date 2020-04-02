Three additional West Baton Rouge Parish residents have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the parish's death toll to four, officials said.

The deaths occurred Wednesday and involved two Brusly men –– ages 73 and 76 -- and a 58-year-old man from Addis, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

All three men had underlying medical conditions, which along with older age can lead to life-threatening complications from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The fatalities marked the largest single-day jump in coronavirus-related deaths in the state's second-smallest sized parish and brought the death toll to at least four people. Officials in East Baton Rouge Parish also saw its deadliest single day after 4 people there died since Wednesday.

Earlier this month, a 73-year-old nursing home resident of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen died after being treated in the hospital, marking the West Baton Rouge's first death.

After an employee at the nursing home tested positive this week, state health officials designated the facility as a cluster, meaning officials detected two or more cases that appeared related.