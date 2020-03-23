Families of law enforcement, health care and other critical personnel can apply for state aid to help defray costs of early learning centers during the coronavirus outbreak, the state Department of Education announced Monday morning.

The aid is called the Child Care Assistance Program, or CCAP.

It helps offset some of the costs for children from birth through age 4 to attend early learning centers while their parents work or attend school.

The state has about 1,700 of the centers, and they are not part of Gov. John Bel Edwards mandatory closing of public schools until April 13.

"If you can keep your children at home please do so," Acting State Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux said in a statement.

"But we must ensure affordable access to child care for those who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response effort," Scioneaux said, a reference to the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Applications will be expedited for those covered by the announcement.

The offer applies to workers in the health care, law enforcement, food and agriculture, energy, waste, public works, communications, critical manufacturing and hazardous materials industries, officials said.

More information is available at www.louisianabelieves.com