Louisiana’s presidential primary and other general spring elections are slated to be delayed again until July and August as Sec. of State Kyle Ardoin presents an emergency election plan to lawmakers that calls for broadened early voting and absentee ballots.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, and Rep. Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles, chairs of the Senate and House committees that oversee elections, respectively, confirmed Tuesday Ardoin is requesting another delay in the primary election to July 11th. The election, in which voters are slated to choose their preferred presidential candidate for the primaries, was initially slated for April 4th before Louisiana became the first state in the country to delay the election until June 20th.

Christina Stephens, a spokeswoman for Gov. John Bel Edwards, confirmed he is granting the request for a delay.

“The governor has been in close contact with the secretary of state as they develop their plan,” she said.

The new delay is because Ardoin is requesting more time to prepare for the election, said Hewitt, who chairs the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee, as he requests approval for an emergency election plan that would expand absentee voting to some people affected by the new coronavirus. Hewitt said the elections would still be held in person.

“There’s just more work that needs to be done and I think (Ardoin) just needed another month to do it,” Hewitt said.

Dwight, head of the House and Governmental Affair Committee, said the emergency plan that needs approval from both his and Hewitt’s committee, along with the full Legislature and governor, would expand early voting from one to two weeks.

Both the House and Senate governmental affairs committees are set to meet Wednesday at the state Capitol to take up Ardoin's election plan.

Rep. Mandie Landry, a New Orleans Democrat, is pushing a bill that would expand access to mail-in voting, which has taken on heightened importance amid a coronavirus pandemic that has prompted officials to restrict residents from much face-to-face contact.

