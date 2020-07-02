The Louisiana Department of Health has traced at least 230 cases of coronavirus to bars across the state, including the more than 100 cases tied to Tigerland bars in Baton Rouge recently.
Health Department spokeswoman Aly Neel said Thursday the agency had confirmed 19 outbreaks related to bars since June 8, totaling at least 230 cases.
The total comes from both contact tracing and instances where outbreaks are reported to the agency, which is how the state learned of the Tigerland outbreak. Tigerland is a cluster of bars near the LSU campus frequented by students.
But it could be a significant undercount given the troubles the state has had with contact tracing. The agency has spent millions to hire and train hundreds of call center workers to reach out to people who were infected, track down their close contacts and advise them to isolate. While that was a key part of the state's reopening strategy, the state has been able to reach less than half of those who were infected, either because people aren't answering calls or the state doesn't have good contact information.
Bars have garnered the ire of public health officials across the country, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who told a U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday that bars are problematic.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has urged bar owners to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, while conceding it's difficult given the point of bars is to drink and socialize. Technically, bars are supposed to operate like a restaurant, with people sitting at tables and not milling about and congregating. They're limited to 25% occupancy in Louisiana's Phase 2 of reopening.
Several states have closed bars again amid a resurgence of the virus. Texas shuttered its bars and Florida banned the consumption of alcohol at them in recent days. Edwards said Wednesday he was not yet at the point of adding additional restrictions, but cases have surged in Louisiana.
