With no 2020 Baton Rouge Blues Festival in sight due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival's foundation arm opens an online performance series at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
"In an effort to support the 2020 lineup of musicians and local musicians alike, while also offering online content to our many followers and patrons, we are broadcasting regularly scheduled music from blues artists across the globe," the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation said in a news release.
The live sessions are scheduled for 8 p. m. each Wednesday on IGTV (via Instagram's standalone video app, as well as Instagram's main app and website, search @brbluesfest/). The session also will be available later on the Facebook account @Baton Rouge Blues Festival.
Baton Rouge blues artist Kenny Neal is tonight's featured performer.
"The free-to-the-public, family-friendly performances will feature internationally-recognized and local blues legends alike," the release also said.
The series is co-presented by Smoke Free Music Cities, a project of American NonSmokers’ Rights Foundation; along with Baton Rouge Blues Festival partners including the City of Baton Rouge, AETNA, Louisiana Office of Tourism, Raising Canes and others.