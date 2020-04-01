As a growing number of Louisiana parishes face a "disturbing" number of deaths from the new coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday the state is facing a critical month that will determine how many more people will die from the virus in a state where poor health outcomes put many at risk.
While the New Orleans region has emerged as a national hotspot for the virus, where hospitals are projected to run out of ventilators as soon as Monday, officials tagged several other parts of Louisiana as areas of concern. And as Louisiana residents prepare for at least a month of harsh restrictions on daily life, Edwards said how well they comply with the state’s stay-at-home order will play a large role in how high the state’s death toll rises.
“We can control whether we're going to have fewer deaths or more,” Edwards said. “These next 30 days will be critical.”
In a state that has for generations had an outsized number of chronic health conditions per capita, several parishes have emerged on or near the top of a grim list, the counties and parishes in the U.S. with the highest number of deaths from the new coronavirus per 100,000 residents, according to the Edwards administration.
First in the entire country is St. John the Baptist Parish, which has at least 13 deaths, mostly from a Reserve nursing home for veterans, followed by Orleans. Jefferson, St. Charles and Ascension parishes are also in the top 13 in the U.S., as Louisiana has more parishes on the top 20 list than any other state.
In fact, Louisiana’s health region three, comprising the river parishes plus Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes, is experiencing what Edwards said is the highest growth rate and spread of coronavirus cases in the state.
Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health, said officials are also concerned about the Baton Rouge and Shreveport regions, which have seen upticks in recent days. Meanwhile, officials suggested the New Orleans area may be starting to show a flattening in the number of new cases, though they cautioned the worst is still likely yet to come.
“If there’s heartening news coming out of New Orleans you should be doubling down and tripling down,” Billioux said.
The White House on Tuesday released projections that even with social distancing measures, between 100,000 and 240,000 people will die from the coronavirus across the country.
Edwards on Wednesday again declined to provide similar modeling for Louisiana. He said “this is not a pretty picture for the state of Louisiana if we don’t practice much better social distancing.”
Modeling from independent experts has shown the ultimate death toll from the virus in Louisiana ranging from between 360 to 3,100, and a peak use of ventilators on around April 10th. That assumes social distancing measures work about as well as they did in Italy in China.
Louisiana confirmed another large batch of new coronavirus cases Tuesday, adding nearly 1,200 and bringing the total to 6,424, with 34 new deaths to bring the death toll to 273. But officials suspect those numbers are reflecting people who were tested several days or longer than a week ago, because of delays at private labs. Edwards called it a “backlog” that broke through Tuesday and Wednesday.
That has complicated the state’s understanding of how well the social distancing efforts put into place already are working. Edwards said this week he expected the numbers to begin reflecting the mitigation measures around Wednesday or Thursday.
New Orleans Health Department Director Jennifer Avegno said at a press conference Wednesday that delays from private labs have left thousands of results waiting to be processed, and she expects the number of cases in the area to continue surging over the coming days partly as a result.
Louisiana began distributing the first 150 ventilators provided by the federal government Wednesday, but the New Orleans region is still projected to run out in the coming days. The state is standing up a temporary hospital at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, adding 2,000 beds in the coming days and weeks to alleviate pressure at local hospitals. Edwards said the state was preparing to build other facilities across the state, but declined to say where.
Ventilators, equipment needed to keep alive many patients with severe cases of COVID-19, are in critically short supply across the country, and Louisiana is competing with other states to buy them from vendors and get them from the federal government. Edwards said he believes the federal government has around 9,000 or 10,000 on hand that it will distribute to hotspots around 72 hours before officials show the government they will run out of ventilators.
The state has started gathering breathing machines not typically used in ICUs to use as a last resort once hospitals run out. Edwards said he was looking to the federal Department of Defense, which has some on hand, as officials continue to call private vendors to try to get more.
“If our projections are right based on modeling we’re going to have people present to the hospital, those people about a third of them will need ventilators and at some point we won't have ventilators for them,” Edwards said. “And as a result, we expect people will die because people will not be able to receive care that they need.”
The economic onslaught of the coronavirus and moves by Edwards to shutter bars, casinos, gyms, and restaurants to dine-in customers, among others, has presented itself in staggering terms in recent days.
In the average week before the pandemic, Louisiana paid out about $2.5 million a week in unemployment claims. In the first three days of this week alone, the unemployment office paid out $20 million, Edwards said. Likewise, call volume has shot up nearly 3,000% at the Workforce Commission, which handles unemployment claims.
Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and other restrictions will be in place until at least April 30th, once Edwards extends them this week, as expected.
But he cautioned residents that it will be a long time before things get back to normal. It is not clear how warming weather may dull the growth of the virus, like it does with other similar viruses. A viable vaccine is a long way off, Edwards noted, and other countries have tried to lift restrictions when they see the case growth slow, only to see an explosion in new cases after the fact.
“This is all going to play out over many months,” Edwards said. “People should go ahead and start coming to terms with things are going to be a long time getting back to normal.”
Staff writer Jeff Adelson, Gordon Russell and Bob Warren contributed to this story.