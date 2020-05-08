Forty-seven days after coronavirus patient Tera Greene was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, she wept and praised God as she was wheeled into the waiting arms of her only daughter — just in time for Mother's Day.
“It feels so good,” Greene said through her tears. “Thank you, Lord.”
Greene is a member of a small, tight-knit family that has fought a desperate battle with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Greene, her mother and her brother all contracted the virus. At one point, Greene and her mother were both placed on life support three rooms apart, fighting for their lives.
Her mom did not survive. But Greene did, and her release from the hospital was a moment of joy.
Roughly 30 doctors, nurses and other hospital staff showered Greene with applause as she left Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Friday morning. Greene is the 350th person to be discharged from the Lake's main Baton Rouge campus after recovering from COVID-19.
“I’m ready to cry. There are really no words left to describe how happy I feel,” said her daughter, Simone Greene. “It’s been a lot — a lot of praying, a lot of hard days, hard nights. But now it feels wonderful to be in this place.”
Simone Greene's family, already a strong unit, has been fortified in the crucible of COVID-19. Her grandmother, Fabiola Mills, was admitted to the hospital within 24 hours of her daughter’s arrival in late March — also positive for the disease.
Although the 78-year-old matriarch did not survive, her daughter slowly improved.
"If I’m honest, it has brought us closer together [as a family]," Simone Greene said. "We will continue to find strength in each other."
Kermit Mills, Fabiola Mills' son, was also hospitalized with COVID-19. He recovered and was able to embrace his sister in the Lake's parking garage on Friday.
"I feel so blessed," he said. "At one point I was so scared I wasn’t going to make it at all. And after I found out I lost my mom, I couldn’t lose my sister."
His wife, Danika Mills, works as a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital and has seen firsthand the brutality of the disease — beyond its ravaging of her own family. She shared an emotional moment with Dr. Mary Raven, medical director of palliative care at the Lake, as they waited for her sister-in-law to be discharged.
Raven cared for both Fabiola Mills and Tera Greene, providing daily updates to the family, who were barred from seeing the patients under new hospital visitation restrictions. After almost two months of telecommunication, doctor and ICU nurse met in person for the first time.
"You were our eyes, you were our touch, you were our everything," Danika Mills said in a choked voice while Raven squeezed her arm gently. "I can’t thank you enough. You were my peace when everything was chaos.”
Tera Greene was born in St. John the Baptist Parish and later moved to New Orleans, where she has lived for more than 40 years, according to her daughter.
She works at Total Community Action, Inc., an organization that supports low-income people in the area. While Greene has different roles, she primarily runs the food pantry, and did so until she fell ill in the middle of March.
Simone Greene said her single mother always has a smile on her face and kindness in her heart for others, along with a positive attitude that helped ease the trial of her hospital stint.
"I think she knew that we all need her," she said. "I knew deep down she would pull through. She wasn’t going to give up."
Nevertheless, the loss of Fabiola Mills weighs heavily on the family. They plan to visit her grave together in the coming days to grieve and heal.
But Tera Greene seems to be at peace. When her mother died, Greene was still intubated and unconscious. While recovering over the following weeks, she began asking questions about everyone — with the notable exception of her own mother.
After the family mustered the courage to tell her of Mills' death, they were stunned at Greene's immediate response: "I know."
Greene told them her mother had come to her in a vision, reassuring her daughter that she had lived a long and full life.
"I think that in her passing, she gave my mother and my uncle strength," Simone Greene said. "After her death, they started to turn a corner. She gave them strength in ways that only a mother would."