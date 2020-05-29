On the eve of a key decision, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday he is confident the state will meets its initial target of tests for the coronavirus, a major part of efforts to ease work, dining and recreation limitations.

But Edwards declined to tip his hand on whether he will recommend Monday that the state move to Phase 2, which would mean reduced restrictions that could take effect June 6.

He said he was scheduled to get an update on the health emergency late Friday afternoon and is generally pleased with some of the trends.

"I feel pretty good about what I think the presentation is going to be," Edwards said when asked if he had concerns about specific regions of the state.

While the official update from Louisiana Department of Health was delayed, the governor said the news from various sources was "rather positive," especially with the number of state residents on ventilators battling COVID-19 -- the illness sparked by the virus.

Edwards said Friday marked the first time since March 23 that less than 100 people -- 90 -- were on ventilators because of the virus.

He said he remembered early in the crisis that there were models showing the state would run out of ventilators in April.

A total of 26 deaths from the virus were reported Friday.

"We are doing better but we have a long ways to go," Edwards said, an often repeated view.

He said coronavirus hospitalizations -- 714 -- represents "very good news" compared to much higher numbers earlier in the crisis.

Health experts have long said that testing for the virus is a key part of any plan to ease restrictions that have been in place for 2 1/2 months.

The state's goal for May, aided by federal officials, is 200,000 tests.

"We are on track to make that happen," Edwards said.

He said the state is about 13,000 tests below that target, not counting those done Friday, and that based on the daily rate the goal is almost sure to be met.

Edwards also said 200,000 would represent 4.3% of the state's population, which is more than the 4% recommended by the federal government.

He said another goal is for tests of at least 2% of parish populations and that has been achieved in all but three rural parishes.

"But they are making steady progress," the governor said.

The test rate is more than 4% in 41 of Louisiana's 64 parishes.

The state is submitting its test plans to U. S. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday, one of a series of requirements in exchange for $190 million in federal testing aid for the rest of 2020.

The state has administered about 347,000 tests for the virus, with 11% resulting in positive results.

The goal is for that positive rate to be below 10%.

"We are getting really close," Edwards noted.

Mobile test sites operated by the Louisiana National Guard and others are also paying dividends, officials said.

Those mobile home units spend a day or more in individual communities.

"It is a multi-faceted approach and it is something that is working really well," Edwards said.

Test plans going to federal officials on Saturday rely on 11 partners working with the state, including LSU Health Shreveport, New Orleans East Hospital and Ochsner Clinic Foundation.

Whether the state moves to Phase 2 in the re-opening of the state's economy depends on some of the same factors reviewed before restrictions were eased for Phase 1, which took effect May 16.

That includes the number of state residents showing COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalizations and the number of coronavirus cases.

The availability of personal protective equipment -- dubbed PPE's -- is another metric that will be studied.

The governor said access to those devices has improved in the past few weeks.

The regular legislative session ends on Monday at 6 p.m., and the Legislature is scheduled to begin a 30-day special session a few minutes later.

Whether more restrictions are lifted is set to be announced at 2:30 p.m. that day.

The new rules could result in capacity limits at churches, restaurants and other gathering spots rising effective June 6.

The governor could also say that health conditions mean the current rules need to be extended.

Edwards made a late call to delay the state moving to Phase 1, angering state lawmakers after initial signs that some restrictions would be lifted.

One recommendation that will not change is the use of masks or other face coverings while state residents are in public.

In response to a question, Edwards said he would not use Lyft or Uber if the driver was not wearing a mask.