As the coronavirus’s highly-virulent Omicron variant drives a fresh spike in infections and snarls year-end plans, many are turning to at-home rapid tests to decide what they can and can't do.

Though the surge has led to shortages of the tests in some places, they are now far easier to find than in past COVID-19 waves. They’re easy to administer and fairly accessible — though they usually cost about $20 for a two-pack — offering a quick way for people to gauge risk during another holiday season marred by the virus.

For all their convenience, however, at-home rapid tests have also posed plenty of new questions: Should a more-accurate PCR test follow a positive take-home result? And if the second test comes back negative, which result wins out?

As has often been the case since the pandemic began, answers to those questions require a dose of nuance.

“It all depends on the context and the situation,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco. “And it’s hard for people to make that judgement call.”

Rapid take-home tests and PCR tests use different science to determine whether someone has COVID-19. PCR tests are more precise and accurate, but the take-home tests are faster and more convenient.

“(Rapid tests) have a different utility than the PCR test, which was designed to be clinically diagnostic of infection no matter what the level,” said Dr. Susan Hassig, an epidemiologist at Tulane University. “But the antigen tests, which are the rapid tests, are more useful from a public health perspective in terms of identifying when you are most likely to be infectious.”

In an ideal world, everyone who gets a positive at-home test result would be able to confirm that result with a more-accurate PCR exam at their local doctor’s office or urgent care clinic, said Dr. Katie Taylor.

But a recent testing bottleneck, stretching from Louisiana to New York City, means that might not be be a feasible option for many people, according to Taylor, an infectious disease doctor at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Some public health agencies outside Louisiana have met the testing shortage by telling people who get a positive at-home test to isolate without seeking out a second result.

In that scenario, Taylor said, Louisianans should call their doctors. “And if they’re having a test shortage at their clinic, they’re going to say, ‘just stay home,’” Taylor said. “But if you can, you should get a PCR test after a positive at-home test.”

Some people who are able to find a second testing appointment will end up with “discordant” results: A positive take-home test and a negative PCR test.

Vaccine news in your inbox Once a week we'll update you on the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Taylor, who said she recently ended up with discordant results herself, said it’s safe to trust a negative PCR result if the person taking the test has no symptoms. That’s particularly true for people who take care to begin with, Chin-Hong explained — those who avoid public places, wear durable masks around others and have all of their eligible COVID-19 vaccines.

As Omicron surges across the country, however, people who find themselves with a sore throat, runny nose or other symptoms probably shouldn't assume a positive take-home result is a false-positive.

That was far more likely when cases were low, Chin-Hong said.

+13 Trying to get tested as COVID surges again, some in Louisiana face long lines, shortages The omicron variant of the coronavirus is driving a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, and some people trying to get tested have face…

“When cases are really high in the community, like right now, your rapid test being positive is generally going to be a true-positive,” Chin-Hong said. “When cases are really low, like before Delta, you’re more likely to have a false positive.”

The Centers for Disease Control on Monday adjusted its quarantine and isolation guidance for people who test positive. People with COVID-19 can now exit their isolation after five days instead of the previous ten if they have no symptoms and continue to wear a mask near others.

That same day, after several days of continued high case growth in Louisiana and across the country, long lines formed outside COVID-19 testing sites in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

The demand for testing was so high that some people arrived at emergency rooms seeking tests or advice on COVID-like symptoms. But hospital doctors urged people to leave the ER to serious illnesses and injuries.

"The ER should only be used if you feel like you need to be admitted to a hospital," Taylor said. "You should not be using the ER as an urgent-care clinic setting, especially during these times."

Calling a doctor first is the best way to gauge whether someone might need hospital care for a COVID-19 case, Taylor said. A phone call to a physician can also help people find tests if they're unsure where to go for one.