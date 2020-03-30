Baton Rouge General is opening up its Mid City location on Florida Blvd. to serve as an acute-care hospital for coronavirus patients and is asking any doctors, nurses or retired clinicians to volunteer to staff the new site.
"Clinicians who work in surgery centers that are currently closed, nurses in clinics that aren’t seeing patients right now, or even people who may have transitioned into other careers – we need you!" the hospital wrote in a statement.
The move is part of a push from Gov. John Bel Edwards to increase hospital surge capacity as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. The Baton Rouge region had 445 confirmed cases and 16 deaths from the virus as of Sunday.
The hospital said that clinicians interested in stepping up to staff the facility can apply at www.brgeneral.org.