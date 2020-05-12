testing_crew.jpg
Testing staff from Quest Diagnostics perform mobile COVID-19 tests Wednesday, May 6, in the parking lot of the Baker Walmart.

 Photo by Frances Y. Spencer

Three more people in East Baton Rouge have died from coronavirus-related illnesses, the coroner reports Tuesday.

A release from the coroner's office says three additional people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say the patients were ages 58, 76, and 91 years old.

The new report marks a total of 213 deaths in the parish since mid March.

