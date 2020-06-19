A handful of signature bars and restaurants near LSU's campus closed temporarily or were considering closing Friday as workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, owners and managers said.
Some employeses were worried about returning home to their parents for the Father's Day weekend, the owners said.
JL's Place and Reggie's in Tigerland closed after Monday night. A handful of employees turned up positive for the virus.
Darin Adams, who co-owns both bars, said they typically wouldn't reopen in a normal summer week until Thursday but instead won't open for 10 days.
That's so the more than 20 employees can be tested for the virus and get their results back.
He said two employees who are roommates turned up positive and that led to the decision to have workers all get tested. Not all employees could get a rapid test, however, so Adams wanted to give them enough time to get their results back.
"I wanted to make sure all of my employees have chance to get tested," he said.
Adams said the bars had just reopened on June 5 after the state went into the second phase of eased social distancing measures.
He said five employees have tested positive at Reggies and four at JL's with about 10 negative tests so far among both bars.
Several of the employees who tested positive were apartment roommates.
"We're still waiting on more results," Adams said.
He, like other bar managers, said the employees were either asymptomatic or had minimal symptoms and didn't know they were ill before being tested.
Also in Tigerland, the manager of Fred's said he was still trying to decide if that bar would reopen Friday and Saturday night after it temporarily closing earlier in the week.
Jason Nay, general manager of Fred's, said the approximately 20 employees at Fred's have been getting tested. Three have turned up positive, while 14 to 15 are negative.
Nay wasn't sure if he could get enough employees to staff the bar over weekend because some were concerned about working and then going back home to their parents and other older family members.
Bar managers said they had been taking precautions recommended by state and federal health officials, including having hand sanitizer available, having employees wear masks and spacing out customers. Customers however were not required to wear masks in any of those Tigerland bars, the bar officials said.
The Chimes announced on Friday that it would be closing its original location along Highland Road at the North Gates of LSU until further notice.
A statement on Facebook said that the bar and restaurant would be "temporarily closed as a precautionary measure related to the influx of Covid 19 cases in the LSU area."
"We will return to normal business hours as soon as possible," the statement added.
The statement offered no specifics about how the influx of cases had affected the bar and restaurant itself.
A worker answering the telephone at The Chimes declined to comment but offered an email address for any questions, which were not immediately answered Friday.