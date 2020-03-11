Coronavirus stock
In this March 6, 2020, photo, tissues, gloves, and masks greet visitors at the South Shore Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, in Rockland, Mass. The new coronavirus is posing a special challenge for nursing homes and other facilities that provide care for the elderly. Staff members are trying to strike a balance between protecting a particularly vulnerable population from illness and allowing their loved ones to visit. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

 David Goldman

Nursing homes in Louisiana are beginning to screen visitors and restrict non-essential entry to prevent outbreaks of the new coronavirus as it continues spreading in parts of the state.

The Louisiana Nursing Home Association issued recommendations for nursing homes and assisted living centers Wednesday instructing family members to arrange alternative ways to contact their loved ones.

The recommendations mirror new guidelines made by federal health officials and national trade groups representing nursing homes earlier this week. they've advised facilities to screen family members, employees, contractors and other visitors before allowing them in. Those recommendations also advise family members to stay away for the foreseeable future.

Louisiana health officials as of Tuesday evening have noted at least six presumptive cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that emerged from central China late last year and has spread globally.

Those cases have all been reported in the New Orleans area. At least one of those cases is believed to have been contracted within the community and not from travel. 

No cases have been detected in nursing homes, amid worries residents there are more prone to serious complications.

While many who contract the illness have mild symptoms similar to a cold, older people and those with underlying conditions are more vulnerable to severe complications, such as pneumonia. 

Health officials believe it spreads through droplets from coughing and close contact with people who are ill.

