Nursing homes in Louisiana are beginning to screen visitors and restrict non-essential entry to prevent outbreaks of the new coronavirus as it continues spreading in parts of the state.

The Louisiana Nursing Home Association issued recommendations for nursing homes and assisted living centers Wednesday instructing family members to arrange alternative ways to contact their loved ones.

+4 Coronavirus and Louisiana: 3 big stories to know on confirmed cases, additional testing, more It's been two days since Louisiana officials confirmed the first presumptive case of coronavirus, and agencies have already responded by cance…

The recommendations mirror new guidelines made by federal health officials and national trade groups representing nursing homes earlier this week. they've advised facilities to screen family members, employees, contractors and other visitors before allowing them in. Those recommendations also advise family members to stay away for the foreseeable future.

Louisiana health officials as of Tuesday evening have noted at least six presumptive cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that emerged from central China late last year and has spread globally.

Those cases have all been reported in the New Orleans area. At least one of those cases is believed to have been contracted within the community and not from travel.

No cases have been detected in nursing homes, amid worries residents there are more prone to serious complications.

While many who contract the illness have mild symptoms similar to a cold, older people and those with underlying conditions are more vulnerable to severe complications, such as pneumonia.

Health officials believe it spreads through droplets from coughing and close contact with people who are ill.

Louisiana nursing homes prep to isolate patients, move to hospitals amid coronavirus risk An outbreak of coronavirus in a Washington state nursing home has highlighted the vulnerability of elderly people with weakened immune systems…