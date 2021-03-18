It has now been over a year since medical officials announced the first case of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The total number of confirmed cases has surpassed 375,000 and deaths are nearing 10,000.

Last week, Louisiana officials expanded vaccine eligibility to include more residents with pre-existing medical conditions. Now nearly 1 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to talk about the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the press conference and follow along below.

