When the coronavirus pandemic began in earnest last March, Jody found himself reverting to what calls his “good old country boy” upbringing.

He went to Albertson’s to stock up on beer and wine, purchased some meat to grill and settled in for a hurricane party — sans hurricane. But drinking to cope with anxiety and monotony of the coronavirus pandemic soon morphed into a bigger problem.

“You’re just stuck in your home drinking your sanity away,” he said. “I was drowning.”

As he hit his lowest point and was at risk of losing his family, Jody knew he had to find a meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous.

A.A. creates support groups where members struggling with alcoholism help each other get and stay sober. Traditionally, many members only give their first names or remain entirely anonymous during meetings, which is why The Advocate is only using first names for this story.

The problem was that nearly all in-person meetings were canceled to keep people safe from the spreading virus.

Searching for an alternative, he found a spreadsheet on the Greater Baton Rouge Area Alcoholics Anonymous website with about ten Zoom meetings listed. All but one group that met daily at noon was password protected. He clicked on the link and joined his first meeting.

Today, he’s nine months sober — all without ever attending an in-person group.

"It's been life-saving," he said.

Chatrooms and online blogs have been around for some time for A.A. members, but the widespread use of Zoom meetings now offers a different experience.

Going virtual didn't happen overnight, according to Joellien, office manager of the A.A. Greater Baton Rouge Central Office. But active members began working quickly when they realized what a cancelation of in-person get-togethers meant and produced the spreadsheet where Jody found his first meeting in about three days.

"I was so worried when this whole thing started," she said. "There’s a quote in our literature that says there is something almost magical that happens when one alcoholic speaks with another."

With Zoom, she said "we weren’t completely cut off from each other." That spreadsheet now displays more than 40 meetings.

The group Jody frequents is called "The Nooner" and is an open group — now one of several — held daily. On Saturday, a few people who logged in before the meeting began chatted and gossiped with each other, sharing stories and asking about each other’s health.

One member named Scott shared that 2020 had probably been the hardest year of his life when his uncle died and in-person meetings were canceled left and right. Even though he had 15 years of sobriety under his belt, it took a toll. The Zoom group has helped him make it through.

Unlike when the group was face-to-face, Zoom has allowed people from far and wide to seek support and fellowship. One woman, whose husband died during the pandemic, had moved up north and was still able to log on for her meetings even though she was no longer local.

A.A. encourages members to “live life on life’s terms,” said one man Zooming from Florida. So when life handed the group a global pandemic, they evolved to make their new situation work.

With virtual meetings happening all over the world, members have called in from countries like India, Singapore, Australia and the Netherlands. Even some of the members in the local group admitted to tuning in to other meetings either nationally or internationally when they needed more support.

People can also now find sponsors — a critical component of A.A. — in different states. Jody, for instance, speaks to a man in Virginia. Joellien said some sponsors locally have gotten together in backyards or at parks six feet apart and masked.

"We are a creative bunch and have figured out lots of ways to do lots of things," she said, chuckling.

While some meetings remain online, others have gone hybrid, with both an in-person and virtual component. Now there are some that just meet in-person if they can find a large enough venue to socially distance.

However, Joellien said that, a year later, there are roughly 100 groups that don’t meet, leaving about 200 that still gather in some form.

Members said they don’t think Zoom will fully replace face-to-face meetings because gathering together, in-person, remains critical for the visceral, emotional aspect of the program. But Zoom may never fully disappear as a new medium for communication and connection, either.

Another man at The Nooner who has been sober for more than 30 years recalled a time when he had to carry around a roll of quarters to call his sponsor when he first started attending meetings. So a Zoom call where he can chat with fellow members is groundbreaking.

"It's been a wild ride," he said.