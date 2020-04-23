Louisiana’s relatively early and fast-moving coronavirus outbreak caused the state to ramp up its testing to one of the highest rates in the country over the past nearly two months, after a slow start experienced across the country.

Now, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state needs just a “slight boost” in the number of tests administered to meet what he described as the minimum level to begin a slow and phased reopening of the economy. That threshold calls for at least 140,000 tests a month, which officials have said should be achievable in May.

“We’ve got more testing coming online every day,” Edwards said Thursday. “So this is achievable ... We feel very comfortable about phase one.”

Testing is considered by health experts to be one of the most important facets of reopening state economies, which is starting to take place at various speeds, because states need the ability to closely track new infections and track down the people those infected came into contact with. And while Edwards signaled the state would have enough testing to begin the first phase of reopening in May, he also said the phased reopening could be thwarted if testing stalls.

“If we’re going to be successful, we’re going to have to do more testing,” he said.

Last month, as Louisiana experienced the fastest growth rate in the world of new coronavirus cases, according to research by University of Louisiana at Lafayette economist Gary Wagner, an all-hands-on-deck attitude by heath leaders across the state helped ramp testing up here. Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the state’s Office of Public Health, said health systems began establishing drive-through testing sites, Louisiana landed some of the nation’s first federally-supported sites and the health department fanned out to deliver tests to far-flung parishes.

“I think we got out a little bit ahead,” Billioux said. “Now we’re seeing everybody catch up and it’s going to be hard to maintain that status and say we’re No. 1 when much larger states are developing more capacity, but I think why were we earlier? We saw a crisis, we acted quickly, and we acted together.”

The Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday temporarily stopped reporting the number of completed commercial tests so officials could do a review of the data. But before that, the governor regularly touted the fact that Louisiana was at or near the top of the list of U.S. states in number of tests per capita.

In the week ending April 19th, the day before the Louisiana Department of Health halted its reporting, Louisiana was reporting, on average, about 9% of new tests coming back positive, according to data compiled by Jeff Asher, a crime analyst who tracks trends for the New Orleans City Council and other clients. Harvard epidemiologist William Hanage identified 10% as a rough threshold that indicates a state is getting a decent picture of its infected population, though he told NPR the lower the number is, the better off a state or country will be.

That 9% figure in Louisiana represents a dramatic improvement from the early days of the outbreak in Louisiana. For the week ending March 19th, for instance, the state averaged a roughly 40% positive clip of cases compared to tests, according to Asher. That was just before the state began reporting commercial tests, which comprise the vast majority of Louisiana’s testing. Before that, the only testing being reported here was done at the state-run lab in Baton Rouge, which as of Thursday had completed 6,779 tests, while commercial labs had done 135,079 as of Sunday.

Testing results have been complicated by backlogs at national labs, which have often taken a week or longer to verify results and report them to the state.

Now Louisiana officials are looking to boost in-state capacity to avoid that issue and get results faster, which will be important as the state keeps close watch of Louisiana’s case count amid the reopening. An inexhaustive list provided by the Louisiana Department of Health shows at least 80 labs, most of them in-state, are doing coronavirus testing, though the labs varying greatly in their capacity.

While the minimum needed per month to start reopening is around 140,000, officials say they are hoping to get to 200,000 a month. The state has at least 93 testing sites up and running, according to state health department data.

Billioux said Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, told state leaders this week they should begin coordinating testing across their states, developing “hub-and-spoke models.” Louisiana has been working on that type or arrangement for weeks, Billioux said.

“Now it’s all about how can we get access to the supplies,” Billioux said. Things like testing swabs, viral transport medium and reagents may become a hindrance on the state’s ability to ramp up as fast as Billioux would like, though the state is having varying levels of success.

Much in the same way states have struggled to land personal protective gear and ventilators, a bottleneck has emerged across the U.S. with testing supplies. Edwards said the state is looking to buy up those supplies, and some are being manufactured in the state.

For instance, G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport, said his school is 3-D printing testing swabs and can produce close to 1,000 per day. The school is also venturing into rural parishes across north Louisiana to complete tests for places that have few options.

“We’re very close to having enough testing,” Ghali said of the state as a whole to begin the reopening.

White House guidance released this week not only recommends states set up screening and testing sites for the symptomatic and people determined to have come into contact with those who tested positive, as well as set up surveillance testing. But hospitals should also have robust testing systems in place for at-risk health workers.

Ochsner Medical Center CEO Warner Thomas, on a conference call with reporters, said the health system is testing every patient that comes into the hospital at its in-house lab, and is often using tests that can get results in 15 minutes. He added the system will work with the governor on ways Ochsner can help do mobile testing in hotspots of the state to help slow the spread of the virus as the economy reopens.

“We understand we need to keep ramping testing up and we’re doing that to the best of our ability,” he said.